Geojit appoints Jayakrishnan Sasidharan as Executive Director and CIO

New Delhi: Geojit Financial Services Limited has named Jayakrishnan Sasidharan as its new Executive Director and Chief Information Officer.

Jayakrishnan has more than 35 years of experience in technology leadership across various industries. Prior to joining Geojit, he was Head of Adobe Consulting for International Markets, where he oversaw P&L and go-to-market strategies, supporting digital transformation programmes for global clients.

He has also held senior roles at organisations including Capgemini, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy Services, with a focus on digital transformation, customer experience, and business development.

At Geojit, he will be responsible for IT infrastructure, digital and data strategy, and implementation. His role will include developing a digital roadmap in alignment with the company’s business priorities, with the goal of improving customer engagement, enhancing digital client relationships, increasing revenue, and optimising operational processes.

Commenting on the appointment, C. J. George, Chairman and Managing Director of Geojit, said, “We are delighted to welcome Jayakrishnan to Geojit. His deep expertise in technology and digital innovation, along with his global leadership experience, makes him a valuable addition to our team. His appointment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to leverage fintech for enhanced client experiences and operational excellence.”