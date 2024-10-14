GCMMF issues statement on viral video of its product being tampered

New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, said on Friday that an old video of tampering with its ice cream is being again circulated on social media. This, as per GCMMF, is an attempt by some individuals to malign its image unlike the superior quality of its products.

In a statement, (GCMMF) said that this is an old video of April 2022 being circulated.

The Amul team had identified the miscreants and taken legal action against them in April 2022.

"The old video, which is now again being circulated, is being done by individuals with vested interest to malign the name of Amul," the statement said.

"We would like to assure you that we take the utmost care to ensure our products are safe, healthy and nutritious to serve our customers daily," the cooperative said.