Gayatri Yadav joins Reliance Industries as Group CMO

New Delhi: Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav has been appointed as the new Group Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice-President of Strategic Initiatives in the office of the chairman of Reliance Industries.

Making the announcement, Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and director on the board of the company, said Yadav joins the company from Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India and SEA).

"In her new role as Group Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Strategic Initiatives, Chairman's Office at Reliance, Gayatri will work closely with our Chairman, Reliance Foundation chairperson, Akash, Anant, the entire EC, and me to drive innovation, enhance brand impact, and deepen customer centricity culture," she said.

Akash and Anant are Isha's siblings and directors on the board of Reliance.

"I am confident that Gayatri will bring fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership to inspire our teams and help propel toward achieving greater success and growth," she added.

Yadav joined Sequoia in 2020 as Chief Marketing Officer from Star India, where she led Marketing and also served as President, Consumer Strategy & Innovation. She will be based in Bangalore.

During her time at Star, she led a series of high-impact marketing moves, including the network’s launch of Star Sports, Hotstar and the "Nayi Soch" brand plan on Star Plus, which aimed to drive women’s empowerment.

She started her career in Procter & Gamble in Brand Management and later joined General Mills India where, as Chief Marketing Officer, she was responsible for launching the Pillsbury brand and for creating multiple categories in the then-nascent packaged foods market.