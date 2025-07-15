Gaurav Rajput joins BCCL as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Gaurav Rajput has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer at Bennett, Coleman and Company Ltd. (BCCL), publisher of The Times of India. In his new role, Rajput will lead brand and marketing strategy across BCCL’s portfolio of publications.

He joins BCCL with 28 years of experience across leadership roles in India, Southeast Asia and the United Kingdom. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Corporate & Investment Bank Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank, where he was responsible for overseeing marketing activity across 53 countries.

Prior to that, he was part of Standard Chartered’s Country Management Team for India and South Asia, where he led brand repositioning efforts through award-winning campaigns, expanded social media engagement, managed key relationships with industry bodies, and oversaw the bank’s CSR initiatives.

Rajput previously held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at IDFC Bank, where he was part of the founding executive team. There, he was instrumental in establishing the marketing, brand, communications and public affairs functions during the bank’s early years.

At Cigna TTK Health Insurance, he led corporate strategy, marketing, product development and regulatory affairs, playing a key role in launching the joint venture in India.

Rajput holds an MBA in Marketing from the Welingkar Institute of Management.