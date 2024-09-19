Gaurav Mehta joins Rukam Capital as Operating Director

Delhi: Gaurav Mehta has joined Rukam Capital as the Operating Director.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/gaurav-mehta-7a85234_startup-vc-activity-7242421800716902400-WTIC?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

In his new role, he will be working on all things marketing and growth for their portfolio companies.

Previously, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at the connected lifestyle tech brand, Noise.

Prior to Noise, he has led the marketing function at organisations across sectors such as technology, IT and online gaming. He has been associated with brands such as Yahoo, OLX, Car Dekho and Zupee.