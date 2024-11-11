Gaurav Mehta joins Lilly India as Senior Director - Marketing & Strategic Capabilities

New Delhi: Gaurav Mehta has joined Lilly India, the pharmaceutical company, as Senior Director - Marketing & Strategic Capabilities.

Before this, he had a 3-month stint at Rukam Capital as its Operating Director.

Previously, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at the connected lifestyle tech brand, Noise.

Prior to Noise, he led the marketing function at organisations across sectors such as technology, IT and online gaming.

He has been associated with brands such as Yahoo, OLX, Car Dekho and Zupee.