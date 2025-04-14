0

Marketing

Gaurav Agarwal joins Dabur as Category Manager for Air Care

At Dabur, he will be leading the strategy and growth of Odonil, the company’s air freshener brand

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Gaurav Agarwal

Gaurav Agarwal

New Delhi: Gaurav Agarwal has joined Dabur India as Category Manager – Air Care At Dabur, he will be leading the strategy and growth of Odonil, the company’s air freshener brand.

Before this, he was associated with GSK/Haleon for nine years.

Over the course of his career at GSK/Haleon, he held diverse roles, including managing general trade sales in Tamil Nadu, leading a key national modern trade account, overseeing trade and shopper marketing for Sensodyne, and driving brand strategy for Eno.

He has also worked at Pidilite Industries in the past.

