Gaurav Agarwal joins Dabur as Category Manager for Air Care

New Delhi: Gaurav Agarwal has joined Dabur India as Category Manager – Air Care At Dabur, he will be leading the strategy and growth of Odonil, the company’s air freshener brand.

Before this, he was associated with GSK/Haleon for nine years.

Over the course of his career at GSK/Haleon, he held diverse roles, including managing general trade sales in Tamil Nadu, leading a key national modern trade account, overseeing trade and shopper marketing for Sensodyne, and driving brand strategy for Eno.

He has also worked at Pidilite Industries in the past.