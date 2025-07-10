Gaunik Jeet Singh joins Knauf India as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Gaunik Jeet Singh has been appointed as the Head of Marketing (Marketing Director) at Knauf India. Singh announced the development on his LinkedIn.

Sharing the news, he said, “I am happy to share that I am starting a new position as Head of Marketing (Marketing Director).”

Singh has been associated with some very notable names in his professional journey. Before his current role, Singh was chairing the designation of GM - Marketing, Corporate Brand & Scooters, at Hero MotoCorp.

He led the strategic direction for a Rs 3500 crore portfolio of top-performing scooter brands, including Hero Pleasure, Destini, XOOM, and Maestro. He ended this stint in June this year, when there was a major shakeup in the C-suite roles in the automobile company.

Singh was also associated with Airtel for more than four years. He has done his MBA in marketing from the Symbiosis Institute of Management.