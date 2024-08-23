Gameskraft onboards Bhumika Nirmal as VP, Marketing

Delhi: Gameskraft has named Bhumika Nirmal as its new Vice-President of Marketing.

Previously, she was a Senior Director at Purplle.

Nirmal, who announced her new role on LinkedIn, brings over 18 years of experience in marketing and product management, with a background at Purplle, Glance, PhonePe, Bharti Airtel, and Ernst & Young.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/bhumika-nirmal-2ab6268_im-happy-to-share-that-im-starting-a-new-activity-7232341266833756160-IS2Z?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop