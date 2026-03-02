New Delhi: The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) has announced changes to its leadership structure, including the appointment of Shruti Verma as Chief Executive Officer. The industry body has also inducted Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, Chief Executive of Krafton India, to its board, and appointed former Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Secretary Apurva Chandra as advisor to the board.

The appointments expand GDAI’s leadership team, bringing together industry and policy experience as the Indian videogaming and interactive entertainment sector continues to expand.

Verma previously led operations for Epic Games in India. Her appointment comes ahead of International Women’s Day and reflects the growing presence of women in senior leadership roles in the technology and videogaming sectors.

The leadership structure also includes members such as Manish Agarwal, Manvendra Shukul, Nitish Mittersain, Rajan Navani, Rajesh Rao and Sridhar Muppidi.

GDAI said the leadership additions are linked to its Vision 2035 initiative, which outlines a long-term plan for India’s game development ecosystem. The framework focuses on strengthening talent development, supporting the creation of globally competitive intellectual property from India, and engaging with policymakers to develop regulatory clarity for the industry.

Emphasising the importance of regulatory alignment, Apurva Chandra, Former Secretary, MIB and Advisor to the GDAI Board, said, “India has taken important steps in shaping AVGC policy to support the video games sector. I look forward to contributing to clear, enabling regulatory frameworks that provide stability for industry while advancing India’s global competitiveness.”

Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, Chief Executive, Krafton India and GDAI Board Member, states, “India’s gaming sector stands at an inflection point, with scale, talent, and innovation converging. GDAI has helped create that momentum, and I look forward to supporting its efforts to deepen governance and strengthen India’s position in the global games industry.”

On assuming the role, Shruti Verma, CEO, GDAI, said, “I am honoured to step into this responsibility at a pivotal moment for India’s videogaming ecosystem. As we strengthen GDAI’s executive leadership at the Board level, our focus will be on building a cohesive, future-ready framework that aligns policy, industry, and innovation.”

GDAI said the strengthened leadership structure will work alongside its governing council, which oversees operational and governance matters within the organisation.