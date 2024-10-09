GADDA CO. onboards Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna as brand ambassador

New Delhi: GADDA CO. (under Baby & Mom Retail) – an Indian brand in the mattress and bedding industry – announced the onboarding of Mukesh Khanna, the actor iconic for his roles as Shaktimaan and Bhishma from Mahabharat.

Mukesh Khanna shared his excitement about the collaboration, "I have always believed in the power of good health, and quality sleep is at the foundation of that. GADDA CO has proven to be a brand that cares deeply about offering products that enhance the quality of life for people across India. Their dedication to quality, comfort, and durability aligns with my personal values, and I am excited to be a part of this journey, whether it’s the mattresses or the protectors, their attention to detail in crafting products that support good sleep is truly commendable."

Shish Kharesiya, Founder and CEO of House of Brands - Baby & Mom Retail, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "Having Mukesh Khanna on board as our brand ambassador is an honor. His association with GADDA CO perfectly resonates with our brand’s values of providing reliable, long-lasting products. We are excited to take our brand to new heights with him by our side. At GADDA CO, we believe that everyone deserves a restful, comfortable sleep, and with Mukesh Khanna as our ambassador, we aim to communicate this message more effectively to our audience."

This exciting collaboration marks a new chapter for GADDA CO., as the brand continues to emphasise its commitment to providing quality sleep solutions, including mattresses, waterproof mattress protectors, pillows, and pillow protectors.