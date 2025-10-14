New Delhi: G Square Housing, a prominent real estate developer and specialist in plotted developments, has appointed Vimesh P as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In this role, Vimesh will lead the company’s marketing and communication strategy, focusing on digital transformation, brand storytelling, and market intelligence to support the company’s growth plans.

Vimesh brings more than 15 years of experience in strategic planning and brand development across sectors including real estate, FMCG, IT, and automobiles. He has led multi-market campaigns and managed large-scale marketing initiatives across cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Pune, as well as GCC and key NRI markets.

Prior to joining G Square Housing, he was Senior Vice President at Casagrand, where he contributed to a 40% year-on-year revenue growth through data-driven campaigns and brand repositioning initiatives.

He has also held strategic marketing and revenue roles at Asus India and Radiance Realty, overseeing product portfolios, integrated ATL and BTL campaigns, and regional brand visibility.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Bala Ramajeyam, Founder & Managing Director of G Square Housing, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vimesh to the G Square Housing leadership team. His proven track record in strategic marketing and his ability to leverage data and digital platforms aligns perfectly with our vision for aggressive, transparent, and customer-centric growth.

We are confident that his leadership will be pivotal in cementing G Square Housing’s brand narrative as we enter the next phase of market expansion.”

Vimesh P, Chief Marketing Officer of G Square Housing, added, “I am incredibly excited to join G Square Housing, a powerhouse brand ready to dominate new segments and achieve excellence in the real estate space.”

“My immediate focus will be implementing a data-driven digital strategy and refining our brand positioning to ensure maximum market penetration. We aim to execute the most impactful and comprehensive marketing campaigns in the industry to secure definitive brand leadership and drive substantial business growth” he explained.