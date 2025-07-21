FTA Global appoints Yatin Bhasin as VP, Sales & Marketing, Tasneem Calcuttawala as VP, Operations

New Delhi: Marketing technology firm FTA Global has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Yatin Bhasin as Vice President, Sales and Marketing and Tasneem Calcuttawala as Vice President, Operations and Delivery.

Both executives bring over 15 years of industry experience. Bhasin will focus on revenue growth, market development, strategic alliances, and business development. Calcuttawala will oversee operational and delivery functions, with a focus on execution, client service, and scalability.

Bhasin previously held leadership positions at NP Digital, Denave and other firms, while Calcuttawala’s background includes stints at Google, Reed Pacific Media, and NP Digital India.

Commenting on the appointments, Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder & Managing Director, FTA Global, said, “Bringing in senior leaders like Yatin and Tasneem signals our strong commitment to building a future-ready organisation. Their combined experience and passion for innovation will be invaluable as we scale our offerings and footprint. Our early successes reflect the strength of our vision, and we’re poised for even greater achievements ahead.”

Bhasin said, “The opportunity to shape FTA Global’s go-to-market strategy and contribute to a high-growth environment with such a dynamic vision is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working with the team to drive strategic partnerships and measurable business impact.”

Calcuttawala added, “FTA Global represents the future of marketing execution, and I am excited to lead the operations and delivery functions at a time when the company is poised for exponential growth. We are building systems that enable both scale and excellence.”