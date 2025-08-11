FTA Global appoints Rohit Salian as VP, brand and strategy

New Delhi: FTA Global has appointed Rohit Salian as Vice President, Brand and Strategy. In addition to this role, he will lead FTA Creative Labs, the company’s division focused on integrating human creativity with artificial intelligence to develop innovative storytelling approaches.

Rohit will oversee the brand narrative for FTA Global and its expanding client portfolio. The Creative Labs division under his leadership will explore combining AI tools with human insight to produce scalable, insight-driven brand solutions intended to be future-ready and influential.

With over 12 years of experience in creative advertising and brand building, Rohit has worked with multinational agencies and digital-first firms. His past roles include leadership positions at NP Digital India, Oliver+, and Creative Land Asia. He has contributed to notable campaigns such as the brand revamp for Standard Chartered India, the launch of Reliance Jio, and award-winning projects recognised by Effies for Good.

Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder and Managing Director of FTA Global, commented, “Rohit’s arrival marks a transformative step in our journey. His vision for future-forward storytelling and deep understanding of brand ecosystems will elevate FTA Global’s capabilities in both strategic and creative domains. With FTA Creative Labs under his leadership, we’re set to push boundaries and redefine the way brands communicate in a digital-first world.”

Rohit Salian said, “I’m excited to join a company that truly believes in blending technology with human imagination. At FTA Global, we see AI not as a replacement for creativity but as a collaborator. With Creative Labs, we’re building a space where campaigns are not just made, but imagined differently with speed, scale, and soul.”