New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed states and Union Territories to remove fruit-based beverages, ready-to-serve drinks, electrolyte drinks and other products being sold under the brand or product name ‘ORS’ from retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, according to sources.

The regulator issued the direction in a letter dated November 19, following its earlier order last month asking food business operators to stop using the term ‘ORS’ (Oral Rehydration Solution) in product labelling and advertising. FSSAI had said such usage was misleading for consumers.

The latest communication notes that these products continue to be available in the market despite the October directive, which prohibits the use of the term ‘ORS’ even when accompanied by a prefix or suffix. The FSSAI clarified in its October 14 order that using the term in trademarked names or in naming any food items constitutes a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FSSAI’s October instruction withdraws earlier advisories issued in July 2022 and February 2024, which had allowed the term ‘ORS’ on food labels as long as the packaging included a declaration stating that “the product is not an ORS formula as recommended by WHO”.