From traditional to new media, a sneak into Platinum Guild International’s all-out marketing blitz

Mumbai: Platinum Guild International (PGI) is ramping up its marketing efforts as the festive season approaches.

Sujala Martis, Director of Consumer Marketing at PGI, said, “The festive season carries a lot of emotional weight. That's typical of India,” she stated, highlighting the significance of this period, which often overlaps with weddings.

“Typically, the festive overlaps with the wedding season, so it's massive opportunity,” Martis added, indicating the potential for increased consumer expenditure during this time.

Under PGI, the brand Platinum Evara had earlier launched a campaign to support the Indian women’s cricket team during the World Cup. "This initiative is engaging fans by transforming Platinum Evara’s social media channels into platforms for expressing support. A notable example is the introduction of an Instagram filter that allows users to record cheers for the Women’s Cricket World Cup team," Martis explained, demonstrating a creative approach to consumer engagement.

“You can go on to Instagram, hit the Cheer collector, record a cheer for the team. As a brand, we collect the cheers and pass them on,” Martis explained, demonstrating a creative approach to consumer engagement.

PGI’s men’s jewellery category - Men Of Platinum is all set to introduce its signature edition of jewellery in collaboration with MS Dhoni, which Martis described as an exciting development for the brand.

Martis addressed the positioning of platinum in the Indian jewelry market, clarifying that it is viewed as a premium offering but not luxury in the traditional sense.

“Our offering is premium, but it’s not an unreachable luxury,” she stated.

She noted that fluctuating gold prices may encourage consumers to consider platinum, describing it as “a metal of emotions.”

Martis outlined key pillars of PGI’s market strategy: meaning, differentiation, and aspiration.

“Scarcity has a big role to play. People value what is scarce, and in this case - it is platinum. It is indeed a precious jewellery element and that definitely appeals to the value consumers associate with it,” she noted.

On the evolving nature of consumption, which now include smaller, personal occasions beyond traditional life events, Martis said, “Jewellery has been a crucial way of celebrating occasions and festivities, but consumers today acknowledge even milestones and celebrate small wins that bring them joy

Martis said the festive period is crucial for the jewelry sector, as it accounts for “35 to 40% of our expenditure” during Q4.

This stands to tap opportunities arising from “consumers today that are very well exposed, and their aspirational level of what they look for, having increased tremendously.”

She noted that consumers are increasingly seeking purchases with personal significance and brands that reflect their values.

She highlighted that the current market presents a favourable opportunity to buy platinum due to fluctuating gold prices.

The brand employs various digital platforms to educate consumers about platinum's unique qualities, utilising social media, apps, and augmented reality experiences.

“The platinum affinity lies with a younger consumer today. And that being said, of course we try to engage technology such as through social media presence and efforts to educate our consumers,” Martis noted.

“The need to be able to express who the individual is. And that itself brings about a plethora of consumption occasions. If you look at all brands across sectors, premiumisation is getting a boost right now. – higher than the base average. And that is something we are also eyeing upon,” Martis highlighted while describing the industry outlook.