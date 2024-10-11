From ‘Shehenshah’ to brand Shahenshah: A look at Amitabh Bachchan’s endorsement journey

New Delhi: Rishte main toh hum tumnhare baap lagate hai, aur naam hai…Shehenshah! – we know you read it in the voice of the man himself, Big B. He needs no introduction when it comes to his unique voice or Bollywood characters.

When reflecting on Amitabh Bachchan's legacy, it's clear that it's not just his movies or iconic voice that make him stand out, but also his brand endorsements and impactful public service campaigns such as the government of India’s ‘Do Boond Zindagi Ke’ for polio immunisation, TB awareness campaign and even ‘Swachh Bharat mission’.

He’s also been successfully hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for years now.

In fact, last year, PhonePe launched a first-of-its-kind celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan, allowing PhonePe SmartSpeakers across India to validate customer payments in Bachchan’s distinct voice.

However, his association with certain brands has led to several controversies, raising questions about the responsibility of celebrities in endorsing products that may have health or ethical implications.

For example, when excessive levels of lead were found in Maggi Noodles in 2015, the incident triggered a broader discussion about the accountability of public figures in advertising and Bachchan’s association with the brand was called out. Another major controversy arose in 2021 when Bachchan endorsed a pan masala brand, which, although "non-tobacco," was still linked to products known for their harmful effects. In 2018, Bachchan was also embroiled in controversy when he endorsed Horlicks. His promotion of the product during a campaign for child nutrition sparked criticism from health activists, who argued that Horlicks, which is high in sugar, wasn't a suitable solution for addressing child malnutrition.

Despite these controversies, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be one of the most sought-after endorsers in India. For marketers and brands across, it becomes almost like a quick hack to build on his charm and engage with audiences.

According to TAM’s half-yearly celebrity endorsement report, he endorsed 41 brands between January and June 2024.

As per various reports, Amitabh Bachchan's endorsement fees range from Rs 3 crore to Rs 8 crore per ad campaign, depending on the brand and its market positioning.

On his 82nd birthday, we take a look at his long-standing brand endorsements and deals.

Cadbury Dairymilk: Bacchan became a reminder for us to celebrate the small and big moments of life with Cadbury’s “Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye” campaign. He started to endorse Cadbury Dairymilk in the 1990s and, ever since, has continued to appear in their commercials.

A few of Cadbury campaigns featuring Mr. Bachchan:

ICICI: His authoritative voice and trustworthy image helped demystify insurance for millions. In a risky area of investment such as that of insurance, Bacchan was a well-suited presence for ICICI brands to seek a surge in policy subscriptions, as he associated with the brand from 2001 onward.

Gujarat Tourism: Bachchan lent his star power to promote Gujarat Tourism in 2010, encouraging travellers to explore the state's rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes. His engaging narrative style in promotional videos highlighted key attractions, resulting in increased tourist footfall.

Gujarat Tourism ads featuring Bachchan:

Kalyan Jeweller: Bachchan’s collaboration with Kalyan Jewellers in 2012 was a pivotal moment for the brand, aiming to attract a wide customer base with his charisma. His presence in advertisements not only enhanced the brand’s visibility but also instilled trust among consumers looking for quality jewellery

Dabur: Bachchan's first stint with Dabur in the early 2000s helped establish the brand in the Ayurvedic health segment. After a hiatus, he returned in 2022, bringing renewed focus to its health and wellness products.

Nokia: In the early 2000s, Bachchan was the face of Nokia, promoting its mobile phones as essential tools for connectivity. His ads highlighted the emotional connection and experiences that come with using the technology, appealing to the aspirations of the youth.

In today's marketing scene, many brands gravitate toward younger celebrities as their public face, but Amitabh Bachchan is a striking exception.

Bachchan's endorsement portfolio also features brands like Maggi, Emami, Parker Pen, Lux Innerwear, Dr. Fixit, Pepsi, Tata Sky, Mankind, Reid & Taylor, upGrad, JustDial, Flipkart, TVS Jupiter, Cycle Agarbathi, First Cry, and Tanishq.