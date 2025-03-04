From 'Nothing Official' to 'Anytime': How Pepsi keeps trolling Coca-Cola for decades

New Delhi: The cola wars were on ice—until Reliance Retail shook things up by reviving Campa Cola at nearly half the price.

Now, it’s game on!

On Tuesday, Pepsi stirred the fizz fight with a cheeky ambush—its ‘Anytime is Pepsi Time’ print ad playfully dunking on Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time’ campaign push. And just like that, the cola clash is back, cutting through the clutter of celeb-packed ads!

The campaign’s tagline—"Anytime is Pepsi Time"—is like a direct rebuttal to Coke’s ‘Half Time’ pitch. The Pepsi ad in the Times of India showcases it as the drink for every moment, not just the breaks.

Coca-Cola rolled out the campaign "Half Time" last month across TV and digital platforms during the ICC Champions Trophy, tying the brand to high-energy sports moments. It aimed to own the adrenaline-fuelled intervals of India’s sports-obsessed culture.

While Leo Burnett is Pepsi India’s agency on record, this print ad was crafted by Havas Creative India. Pepsi loved the idea Havas brought to the table and gave the green light, and the print ad was born.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer and Joint MD, Havas Creative India, said, “With the brand’s challenger mindset at the core, we decided to seize the day. Back in the 1950s, Pepsi had said, “Any weather is Pepsi weather.” Carrying that spirit forward, we conceptualised, “Any time is Pepsi time.” Because Pepsi is for every moment that matters.”

While many marketing professionals are thrilled about the revival of the cola wars, some are questioning the creative impact, drawing comparisons to Pepsi’s iconic “Nothing Official About It” campaign.

This isn’t the first time Pepsi and Coca-Cola have gone head-to-head in India. The 1996 Cricket World Cup sparked one of the most iconic cola wars when Coca-Cola became the official sponsor, leaving Pepsi on the sidelines. In response, Pepsi launched the legendary "Nothing Official About It" campaign, cleverly mocking Coke’s exclusivity. The phrase became a cultural phenomenon, reinforcing Pepsi’s image as the cool, rebellious brand.

Coca-Cola fired back in the early 2000s, enlisting Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a series of memorable ads that positioned Coke as a drink for everyone, countering Pepsi’s youthful, challenger-brand appeal.

The timing couldn’t be sharper. With summer looming and Reliance’s Campa Cola shaking up the low-price segment at Rs 10 for 200 ml (compared to Coke and Pepsi’s Rs 20 for 250 ml), the big two are under pressure to flex their marketing muscle.

With the early onset of summer and IPL around the corner, all the Cola brands are pulling their best shots. Several brands have kicked off star-studded campaigns, vying for consumer attention. Notably, Campa Cola has replaced Thums Up as the Co-Presenting Sponsor of IPL 2025. Reliance Retail’s sports hydration brand, Spinner, has struck partnerships with top IPL teams, including the Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

Pepsi’s campaign hints at more to come—rumours of IPL tie-ins and a Shubman Gill endorsement are swirling—while Coca-Cola is reportedly prepping a rural expansion with smaller, cheaper bottles.

From witty one-liners to celebrity-fuelled rivalries, the battle between these two cola giants has defined India’s marketing landscape for decades—and the latest round is just another chapter in their fizz-filled feud!

Some rivalries are timeless. Whose side are you on?