French Essence forays into male grooming products with MENZ

Delhi: French Essence, a perfume brand, has announced the launch of MENZ, a new entity dedicated to delivering grooming products tailored specifically for men.

With this expansion, French Essence Perfumes is stepping into the men’s grooming market.

Nidhi Gupta, Founder and CMO, French Essence expressed, "We are thrilled to introduce MENZ as part of the French Essence family. Our goal with MENZ is to provide men with grooming products that not only meet their daily needs but also elevate their grooming routine with a touch of elegance and refinement. We believe MENZ will become a trusted name in men’s grooming, just as French Essence is in the category of fragrances."

The MENZ grooming range is now available in stores as well as in online marketplaces.