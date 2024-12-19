foundit appoints V Suresh as CEO

New Delhi: foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), the jobs and talent platform, and a Quess company, announced the appointment of V Suresh as its Chief Executive Officer.

With over two decades of experience in the internet domain, digital transformation, and the e-recruitment ecosystem, he has driven transformational growth, expanded market presence, and established digital platforms across sectors.

Originally known as Monster (APAC & ME) the company rebranded to foundit in 2022.

Ajit Isaac, Managing Director of Quess Corp, the parent company of foundit, said, “Suresh’s deep understanding of the digital talent ecosystem and proven ability to scale businesses will help us strengthen our leadership position in the market. Under his stewardship, we aim to refine our platform, enhance our services, and continue bridging the talent gap across industries and geographies.”

“I am privileged to lead foundit at this exciting stage in its journey. With a strong legacy and an advanced AI-driven platform, foundit is uniquely positioned to transform how talent and opportunity connect. Throughout my career, I have focused on harnessing technology to create impactful, customer-centric solutions, and I look forward to building on this foundation to drive innovation, growth, and excellence across APAC and the Middle East,” said Suresh.