0

Marketing

Founder faces beat celebrity spends, says Mamaearth’s Varun Alagh

Alagh said that Ghazal Alagh, Shashank Mehta, Kusha Kapila and Aakash Anand put themselves in the ads, and the results are speaking for themselves

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Varun Alagh
Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: Founders who become the public face of their brands are outpacing celebrity-endorsed rivals on trust, loyalty and marketing efficiency, according to Mamaearth co-founder Varun Alagh. 

In a post, Alagh argued that India’s fastest-growing consumer brands are led by entrepreneurs who front campaigns themselves; “not just as thought leaders… but in actual advertising as the primary brand ambassador.”

Alagh cited examples across the D2C landscape: Ghazal Alagh appearing in Mamaearth campaigns “from day one”; Shashank Mehta featuring in ads for The Whole Truth Foods; Kusha Kapila building undern_eath.in by “being unapologetically herself”; and Aakash Anand fronting BellaVita. “Most founders hire celebrities and build faceless brands. A few do the opposite. And they’re winning disproportionately,” he wrote.

Framing the approach as strategy rather than vanity, Alagh said three effects follow when a founder “puts their face on the product.” First, trust compounds faster because customers buy from a person “who stakes their reputation on every product.” 

Second, the brand story fuses with the founder’s credibility. “When Shashank talks about clean ingredients, it’s not a brand claim. It’s his personal commitment.” Third, it creates a moat competitors can’t copy: products and prices can be replicated, “but not the years of founder equity you’ve built by consistently showing up.”

Responding to common pushback, what if a founder isn’t charismatic or doesn’t want the spotlight?— Alagh said consistency and authenticity matter more than polish. “Founder-led brands in India are consistently outperforming celebrity-endorsed brands in both consumer loyalty and capital efficiency. They’re spending less on marketing while building deeper connections,” he said.

Alagh linked Mamaearth’s origin story to the thesis: “When Ghazal Alagh and I started Mamaearth, our own experience became the brand story. That was our reality, and it became the foundation of everything we built.” His bottom line: “The brands winning today aren’t the ones with the biggest celebrity budgets. They’re the ones where customers know exactly who built the product and why.”

Mamaearth Founder celebrity the whole truth Ghazal Alagh
Advertisment