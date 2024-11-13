Fossil onboards Nick Jonas as global watch ambassador

New Delhi: Fossil, the watch and accessories brand, announced a partnership with Nick Jonas.

The singer-songwriter will become the brand’s global watch ambassador for 2025–2026, with a worldwide campaign set to launch in the back half of 2025. The campaign will harness the power of music—a platform that resonates deeply with the Fossil audience's passions and values.

Music serves as a meaningful and unifying connection and celebrates Fossil's timeless spirit and its place within today’s cultural landscape.

“I’ve been a longtime admirer of watches, and Fossil was my very first as I was growing up, so this partnership is truly a full-circle moment for me,” said Nick Jonas. “I’m excited to work with the incredible Fossil team and bring my creative input to their process to design something special for watch lovers everywhere.”

“As we continue to redefine Fossil at the global level, we’re searching for like-minded talent that not only resonates with but also embodies our consumers worldwide,” said Franco Fogliato, Chief Executive Officer of Fossil Group, Inc. “Nick Jonas is a force in music and fashion and has been an authentic brand fan for decades, making the choice clear. We are confident our shared values will make this a fruitful partnership that underscores our position as a pioneer in the accessories world. We are honoured to welcome him into the Fossil family.”