Formula 1 signs multi year partnership with PepsiCo until 2030

New Delhi: Formula 1 and PepsiCo have entered a multi-year agreement that will see the beverage and snack company become an Official Partner of the sport until 2030. The partnership aims to expand both brands' reach by leveraging Formula 1’s global audience and PepsiCo’s presence in over 200 markets.

The agreement will involve several of PepsiCo’s well-known brands, including Sting Energy, Gatorade, and Doritos, and will include joint efforts to engage fans both at events and through digital platforms. The deal provides for the launch of co-branded products and promotions, along with brand activations in Formula 1 Fan Zones.

As part of the partnership, Sting Energy became the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1. Sting, which PepsiCo describes as combining the taste of a soft drink with the benefits of an energy drink, has seen significant growth in countries such as India, Pakistan, Egypt, and Vietnam.

Gatorade, a sports drink brand known for its association with athletic performance, will become the Official Partner of the F1 Sprint format. The Sprint races, which feature shorter formats and increased race-day action, have shown higher TV ratings compared to non-Sprint weekends.

Doritos will be designated as the Official Savoury Snack Partner of Formula 1. The agreement includes global activation rights, allowing for brand integration at races and through retail.

PepsiCo will also extend its involvement to the F1 Academy, Formula 1’s initiative focused on supporting emerging talent, with additional details expected to be announced later. Beginning in 2026, PepsiCo’s full portfolio of soft drinks and snacks will be available at Formula 1 Grands Prix through pouring and supply rights.

The partnership also includes retail collaborations, such as Formula 1-themed packaging and promotional materials, as both organisations aim to strengthen their presence in lifestyle and cultural spaces.

Formula 1 President & CEO Stefano Domenicali said, “Today is a moment to celebrate the partnership between two iconic and historic global brands. PepsiCo will tap into the unique potential of Formula 1 as a global platform to connect with new audiences and we will benefit from their energy, their extraordinary products and their loyal community.”

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages, PepsiCo, said, “This landmark partnership with Formula 1 represents a perfect fusion of two global powerhouses that share a passion for creating extraordinary fan experiences. Together, we'll deliver bold, innovative experiences that connect with drivers and fans at race venues and well beyond, while also supporting Formula 1's continued expansion to new audiences worldwide in markets where PepsiCo and Sting have a strong presence.”