Formula 1 Driver Charles Leclerc is PUMA’s new brand ambassador

New Delhi: Global sports company PUMA announces Charles Leclerc, Formula 1 driver, as the newest global ambassador for the brand. With this partnership, PUMA expands its influence beyond the racing circuit.

The partnership aims to drive awareness for the brand, connecting with fans of both motorsport and fashion, and reinforcing PUMA’s impact in these spaces. The collaboration will spotlight Leclerc in a range of PUMA collections, with an emphasis on the PUMA Motorsport for Scuderia Ferrari collections, across global channels.

Leclerc’s energy and appeal make him the partner to embody PUMA’s commitment to pushing boundaries in sport and fashion. He has demonstrated his qualifying prowess and speed, with three pole positions this season. His achievements came with two victories—first at the Monaco Grand Prix, where he won, and later at Monza, where he won in front of fans.

“We are excited to welcome Charles to the PUMA family. His blend of being a professional athlete in Formula One and a fashion enthusiast off the track makes him a fit for our brand. Charles will serve as a motorsport ambassador and play a role in projects and initiatives that extend beyond the racetrack. There are projects in the pipeline, and we can't wait to continue shaping our motorsport legacy together with Charles,” said Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA.

For Charles, the partnership is a convergence of values and vision. “I’m happy to become a member of the PUMA family. There are PUMA athletes that I looked up to when I was younger. Now, to be part of the same family is a moment for me.

PUMA is a match to support me on my journey as an athlete by supplying me with designs and via the support of PUMA’s team and athletes. I look forward to being one phone call away to share experiences and to have the support of the PUMA Family and to dive into projects with the brand on- and off-track,” said Leclerc.