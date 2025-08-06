Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino joins eMed as chief executive

New Delhi: Linda Yaccarino, the former chief executive of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has been appointed CEO of eMed Population Health, a telehealth firm focused on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, according to a report by Reuters. The announcement comes nearly a month after her exit from X.

Yaccarino led X through a period marked by advertiser pullback and controversy following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. Speaking to Reuters, she said, “I brought X through a tremendous growth trajectory, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished at such a consequential time. We made the company successful and profitable, and right now, it was the perfect time for a new challenge.”

Prior to X, she spent more than a decade at NBCUniversal, where she led efforts to modernise its global advertising business.

Although she does not have a background in healthcare, Yaccarino brings with her experience in brand partnerships and digital revenue growth. Commenting on her new role, she told Reuters, “Regardless of what space or how crowded it may appear at the moment, our vision is what matters most. So our vision is to transform the category at the most critical moment.”

Based in Miami, Florida, eMed partners with employers and government payers to manage the usage of GLP-1 drugs, a class of obesity and diabetes treatments. These medications have faced cost-related challenges around insurance coverage, despite growing consumer demand.

The company initially gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic through at-home testing, before expanding into diagnostics for other common infections. It has since moved away from those offerings to focus on chronic care management.

Commenting on Yaccarino’s appointment, Jeff Jonas, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, told Reuters, “I think her talents in digital marketing and advertising are important, especially as the industry becomes more of a direct-to-consumer business.”