Former Vahdam India CBO Nikhil Sareen joins Qubo as Co-founder

New Delhi: Qubo, the smart devices brand, announced the appointment of Nikhil Sareen as Co-founder.

With over 15 years of experience spanning entrepreneurship, e-commerce, brand building, and global strategy, Sareen has experience in building category-defining brands from the ground up.

Previously, as Chief Business Officer at Vahdam India, Sareen played a pivotal role in the brand’s successful foray into multiple international markets.

He also co-founded Schoolkart.com, an early e-commerce venture that catered to niche education need.

I am thrilled to join Qubo at a time when it’s reimagining smart living in India,” said Nikhil Sareen. “The brand’s deep focus on innovation and its tech-first approach truly set it apart. I look forward to contributing to its strategic growth, expanding the portfolio, and unlocking new opportunities.”

“We welcome Nikhil Sareen as the co-founder,” said Nikhil Rajpal, Founder & CEO, Qubo. “His expertise in building and scaling innovative brands positions him as a valuable partner in advancing Qubo’s mission to elevate its connected living platform.”