Former Reckitt Chairman Chander Mohan Sethi passes away

New Delhi: Chander Mohan Sethi, the former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Reckitt Benckiser India, passed away on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Known affectionately as "Tiger" among peers, Sethi was widely respected for his strategic vision and pivotal role in expanding Reckitt’s footprint in India.

Under his leadership, the company evolved beyond its flagship brand, Dettol, to establish a robust presence in household and personal care segments with iconic brands such as Harpic, Vanish, Lizol, and Mortein.

A key milestone during Sethi’s leadership was the acquisition of Paras Pharmaceuticals in 2010, which strengthened Reckitt’s healthcare portfolio. He also spearheaded initiatives like the launch of Dettol Kitchen and new variants of Mortein, reflecting his focus on innovation and market expansion. I

For the last four years Sethi served as the chairman of Brillon Consumer Products, formerly known as SC Johnson India