Former Ola executive Sidharth Shakdher joins Paytm as CMO and Business Head

New Delhi: Sidharth Shakdher, previously the Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Ola Mobility, has taken up the mantle of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Business Head at Paytm.

Shakdher, whose career spans over 25 years with stints at major companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Samsung, and Amazon, is set to work closely with Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm.

Before his brief but impactful tenure at Ola, Shakdher was instrumental in scaling up operations and marketing strategies at Disney+ Hotstar, contributing to its international expansion.

Shakdher was the Disney+ Hotstar's Executive Vice-President (EVP) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and moved on from the OTT platform last year in November. Shakdher worked with Disney+ Hotstar for more than seven years.

He joined Hotstar in 2016 as Senior Vice-President and Growth Head. Later, in 2018, he was elevated to Executive Vice-President and Business Head.

In 2021, Shakdher was promoted to Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer role. In this role, he led the marketing, growth and D2C business for Disney+ Hotstar.

Before joining Disney+ Hotstar, Shakdher held the position of Head of Marketing and Growth at Amazon.

Previously, he had worked with various blue chip brands such as Reckitt Benckiser, Xerox Corporation, HP, Canon Inc, and Samsung SDS.