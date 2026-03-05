New Delhi: Ashish Bajaj, former Ola executive, has launched 10on10 Foods, a Bengaluru-based venture focused on providing freshly milled atta and other staples. The startup has raised Rs 2 crore in pre-seed funding and was founded alongside former Ola colleagues Avinash Jain and Mohsin Ali.

Bajaj said the venture is rooted in a personal experience. Following his son’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, he found it difficult to source genuinely fresh, minimally processed atta in Bengaluru. “India doesn't have a staples problem. It has a freshness problem. For decades, the industry optimised for scale and shelf life.

Somewhere along the way, we normalised eating food that's months old. In a country where staples are part of every single meal, compromising on freshness comes at a nutritional cost. At 10on10, freshness isn't incidental - it's engineered into every step of the supply chain,” he said.

The founders noted that traditional stone grinding preserves the complete nutritional profile of grains, including bran, germ, and natural enzymes, which are often lost in industrial milling. “Fresh whole wheat atta with intact bran and germ can retain up to 45% more nutrients compared to the pre-packed flours widely available in the market,” said Avinash Jain.

10on10 Foods combines traditional milling techniques with a technology-enabled supply chain to deliver grains quickly, aiming to ensure both taste and nutrition. The pre-seed funding came from angel investors including Dr Vikas Katoch, Sumit Maheshwari, and Shashikant Shenoy.