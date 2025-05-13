Former NFTFN Co-Founder Abhishek Gupta launches PlayPe

New Delhi: Abhishek Gupta, former Co-Founder, NFTFN, has announced the launch of PlayPe, an online skill gaming platform.

The platform is scheduled to launch between August and September 2025.

PlayPe allows users to make decisions during matches and win real cash rewards based on cricketing knowledge.

The platform claims to be fully compliant with Indian legal frameworks, offering age-gated onboarding and mandatory KYC verification.

“Cricket isn’t just a sport in India, it’s part of our identity,” said Gupta, Founder, PlayPe. “PlayPe turns fans into active participants, rewarding their insights, timing, and cricketing mind, not luck.”

Before founding PlayPe, Gupta was the Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at NFTFN (now Xtrading), a crypto derivatives trading platform. He left the company in January 2025 to begin work on PlayPe.