Former Netflix Executive Akash Iyer moves to OpenAI India

New Delhi: Akash Iyer, formerly part of Netflix India’s marketing and social teams, has joined OpenAI as Social Lead for its India operations. He announced the move on LinkedIn, describing it as “a meaningful moment” in his career.

Writing on LinkedIn, Iyer said, “I’m joining OpenAI as Social Lead for the India team. It’s an incredible opportunity. But more than that, it’s a deep responsibility to be able to contribute to the mission of building AGI for the benefit of humanity.”

Iyer spent over six years at Netflix India, most recently as Films and Series Marketing Manager. He previously led social marketing as Platform Lead and managed brand and editorial strategy, overseeing social media content across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for a range of titles including documentaries, drama series, and stand-up comedy.

Before Netflix, he held senior roles at BuzzFeed India (Senior Producer), Sportskeeda (Creative Director and Producer), and The Glitch (Editor/Producer), and worked as a Research Analyst at RR Donnelley, with experience spanning content creation, production, digital strategy, and audience engagement.

This announcement comes as OpenAI plans to open its first office in New Delhi later this year and build a local team to expand its presence in India.