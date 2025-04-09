Former MD of Reliance Brands, Darshan Mehta passes away at 64

Mumbai: Former Managing Director and CEO of Reliance Brands Limited, Darshan Mehta passed away today owing to a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 64.

Mehta was hailed a fashion veteran, having built an ecosystem for luxury retail to thrive in India.

Reliance Brand Limited was established in 2007 in Mehta’s leadership, who spearheaded the introduction of international brands such as Valentino, Versace, Armani, Bottega Veneta, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Pottery Barn, Muji, Zegna, and Boss.

In 2024, Mehta had stepped down from his executive role and decided to take on a mentorship position within the Reliance Group. He continued to serve as a non-executive director on RBL’s board and was actively involved in guiding emerging leaders and identifying new business opportunities.

A chartered accountant, Mehta was earlier the President of homegrown apparel retail company Arvind Brands Ltd before joining Reliance Industries.

Mehta is survived by his family.