New Delhi: Former ITC’s COO Sanjiv Singal joins Wagh Bakri tea, as announced on his LinkedIn post. He called the tea brand his new home and celebrated its 132 year old legacy.

Previously, Singal was the COO at ITC for eight years and was the marketing head-foods at Dabur India. He was the Chief Marketing Officer at Aditya Birla Group for two years and has held various marketing roles at GE Capital, Yum! Restaurants International, Unilever and Lakme.