Former Flipkart CPTO Jeyandran Venugopal likely to join Reliance Retail as CEO

Mumbai: Speculations are rife with reports that Jeyandran Venugopal will be joining Reliance Retail (RRVL) as their CEO. The appointment is under consideration currently and is expected to be announced soon.

Venugopal was the Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO) at Flipkart and had moved on in February 2025 citing personal reasons. He had joined the company as the Senior Vice-President, Product & Engineering and after spent 8 years with the e-commerce brand.

Prior to Flipkart, he was associated with Myntra Jabong as the Senior Vice-President and CPTO.

Venugopal also co-founded Eclinic 247, a health-tech start-up which he exited following a strategic sale to MedLife.

His earlier associations include SnapDeal, Yahoo and Amazon Web Services (AWS), having also served as the Chairperson of the Nasscom Deeptech Council and Board Member of HealthCare Global Enterprises