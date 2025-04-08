Former Dabur executive Rajat Mathur launches Strategic Caravan

New Delhi: Former Dabur executive Rajat Mathur has launched Strategic Caravan Intl, a business consulting and services firm.

Mathur will be leading the firm as Co-Founder - Managing Partner.

Strategic Caravan offers consulting services focused on the customer strategy space. The firm specialises in advising and managing client programs for acquisition, retention, and loyalty, as well as through the franchise route.

Furthermore, the firm offers training programs and ongoing monitoring, measuring and reviews of customer metrics.

Mathur was previously the Head - Consumer Marketing and Innovations at Dabur India. He joined the company in November 2019 and stepped down from his role in February 2025.

Before Dabur, Mathur worked as Group Head - Customer Analytics and Loyalty Marketing at Future Group India.

Prior to joining Future Group India, he worked with companies like InnoWorth Technologies, The Wine Society of India, Shoppers Stop, Tiffany Foods, Wrigley India, and Luxor Writing Instruments.

Mathur is a Delhi University graduate and an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and Apeejay School of Marketing.