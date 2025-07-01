Former Angel One CGO Prabhakar Tiwari to launch wealthtech venture ‘Project Drone’

New Delhi: Prabhakar Tiwari, the former Angel One Chief Growth Officer, is close to the launch of his new WealthTech venture, Project Drone, with Share India as a strategic partner, which is in the process of obtaining relevant approvals.

Project Drone aims to bridge critical gaps in India’s wealth management ecosystem by offering technology-led solutions tailored for emerging and mass affluent Indians, especially across Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities.

Project Drone will harness behavioural finance algorithms, vernacular-first interfaces, and institutional-grade tools adapted for retail investors.

Before this, Tiwari was the Chief Growth Officer at Angel One. His earlier leadership stints include prominent roles at PayU, CEAT, and Marico. Project Drone is in the process of assembling a founding team of professionals.

Share India, a listed financial services company, has, subject to relevant approvals, committed as the strategic partner in Project Drone.

In a statement, Project Drone stated that beyond capital, Share India will bring institutional-grade market expertise, tech infrastructure, and in-house development capabilities and institutional credibility to accelerate the venture's launch and scale-up journey.

“Project Drone embodies my core belief that real fintech disruption comes from solving access and education barriers, not building flashy features,” said Prabhakar Tiwari, Founder & CEO of Project Drone. “We’re building a digital-first, trust-driven platform that empowers underserved investors by offering inclusive wealth solutions beyond metro-centric models. I’m excited to partner with Share India, which has experience in institutional-grade trading technology and in-house capabilities to accelerate this mission with speed, scale, and purpose.”

“Share India has been a pioneer in institutional-grade trading technology solutions and has rich experience in scaling new technology. This partnership is in line with our overall view of developing our presence in the digital landscape with the retail segment. This partnership allows us to expand the presence of our sophisticated tools to mass segment. Also, partnership with Prabhakar brings unique capabilities of both parties and creates scope for customer-centric innovation to the forefront of wealth management.” Said Sachin Gupta, CEO - Share India Securities.