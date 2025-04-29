Forbes India & L’Oréal Paris launch W-Power 2025

New Delhi: Forbes India, in collaboration with L’Oréal Paris, has launched the 2025 edition of W-Power. The event will be held in Mumbai on April 30.

The W-Power List 2025 features self-made achievers across finance, entrepreneurship,

sports, entertainment, technology, social impact, and governance.

The women on this year’s list are founders, investors, athletes, artists, advocates, and trailblazers.

"We at Forbes India consciously document and narrate stories of women leaders and the

impact they create. That is not limited to one issue or one event in a year. The world will be

a better place with a greater participation of women across sectors, and especially in

decision-making roles," said Suveen Sinha, Editor, Forbes India.

The W-Power event will feature storytelling, recognition, and discourse, with keynote conversations and segments dedicated to the journeys of women who are role models. The attendees include business leaders, changemakers, and public voices.