Food Square appoints Bhavana Singh as CMO

New Delhi: Grocery brand Food Square has appointed Bhavana Singh as its Chief Marketing Officer, as it prepares to scale its footprint across India.

Food Square is expanding from two stores in Mumbai to new locations across India over the course of this year.

Singh brings over 15 years of experience across India and the US, working with brands in fashion, food, wellness, and culture.

She most recently led marketing at Bombay Shirt Company, where she built the marketing function from the ground up, leading strategy, growing an in-house creative team, and using content to drive both visibility and sales.

Earlier in her career, she led creative and new business strategy at Burson India and Ketchum New York, and holds a Master’s in Corporate Communication from Baruch College, City University of New York.

At Food Square, she will oversee brand, marketing, and growth, with a focus on making the marketing engine both culturally sharp and commercially effective.

“There’s something magical about stumbling upon an ingredient you didn’t know you needed. Great grocery shopping should spark ideas, not just fill a list. That’s what I want Food Square to deliver: exciting, accessible finds that turn everyday meals into something special,” said Singh.