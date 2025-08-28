Following US tariffs, Ramdev suggests boycott of Pepsi, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and more

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev has urged Indian citizens to boycott American companies and brands following the implementation of US tariffs of up to 50% on imports from India. According to the report, his remarks came hours after President Donald Trump’s doubling of tariffs took effect on Wednesday.

As per the report, describing the tariffs as “political bullying, hooliganism and dictatorship,” Ramdev told the media, “Indian citizens should strongly oppose the 50% tariffs that America has imposed on India. American companies and brands should be completely boycotted.”

He also specifically called for a halt in purchases of US food products, including Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Subway, KFC, and McDonald’s. “Not a single Indian should be seen at the counters of Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Subway, KFC, or McDonald's. There should be such a massive boycott... If this happens, chaos will ensue in America. Inflation will increase in America to the point where Trump himself may have to retract these tariffs. Trump has committed a blunder by turning against India,” ANI reported Ramdev as saying.

According to the report, the tariffs were imposed in two stages: a prior 25% duty on many Indian imports was followed by an additional 25% levy on goods linked to India’s purchases of Russian crude oil. This raises total tariffs on items including garments, gems and jewellery, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, and chemicals to as high as 50%, placing India among the countries facing the highest US duties, comparable to Brazil and China.

The report notes that the new duties could affect thousands of small exporters and jobs in India, particularly in states such as Gujarat, and may pose a challenge to growth in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

There was no immediate indication of renewed discussions between Washington and New Delhi after five rounds of talks failed to reach a trade deal to reduce US tariffs to roughly 15%, similar to agreements with Japan, South Korea, and the European Union.