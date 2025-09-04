Flite appoints Sanya Malhotra as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Flite, a family fashion footwear brand under Relaxo Footwears Limited, has announced Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra as its new brand ambassador. The partnership coincides with the launch of a new range of footwear for the festive and wedding season, highlighting confidence, individuality, and style.

Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Whole Time Director, Relaxo Footwears, said, “We are thrilled to onboard Sanya as the face of Flite. This year, we are introducing a vibrant, youth-focused range that resonates perfectly with Sanya’s personality. She represents the spirit of today’s India, youthful, aspirational, and design-conscious.

Flite is a fashion footwear brand that supports people at every stage of life, helping them move forward in style and confidence. With Sanya as Flite’s brand ambassador and our new campaign, we are taking ‘Sar Utha Kadam Badha’ to a whole new level, inspiring India to walk ahead with confidence and style in every step.”

Sanya Malhotra said, “I am truly excited to join the Flite family, as it stands for everything I believe in, confidence, comfort, and owning your journey. The brand’s tagline, Sar Utha Kadam Badha, celebrates moving forward fearlessly and with your own flair, values that resonate deeply with my own journey from arriving in Mumbai to becoming an actor.”

The campaign features a high-energy film reflecting Sanya’s professional journey, from long days of rehearsals and auditions to public appearances, with each stage represented by a distinct pair of Flite footwear, underscoring how every step can be both stylish and confident.

Manoj Lalwani, Vice President, Marketing, Relaxo Footwears, added, “This association with Sanya is more than just a brand partnership, it’s the start of an exciting new chapter in our journey. We are taking this association to our customer with a 360° campaign designed to connect deeply across multiple touchpoints, from digital to retail, inspiring them to embrace both style and confidence in every step. With ‘Har Kadam Stylish’ as your way of life and ‘Sar Utha Kadam Badha’ as your way forward, we are confident this will translate into strong resonance and enthusiastic response from customers nationwide.”

Watch the campaign films: