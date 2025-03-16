Flipkart promotes Akash Jain to Director of Marketing and Head of Media

New Delhi: Flipkart has promoted Akash Jain to Director of Marketing and Head of Media.

In his new role, Jain will lead digital and ATL media strategies for Flipkart's core and new businesses, including Flipkart Minutes.

Before this, he was the Head of Media at the e-commerce platform. Jain joined Flipkart in 2017 as its Brand Marketing Manager.

He has led media strategies for all core commerce categories (Mobiles, Electronics, Appliances, Fashion, Beauty, etc.) and new businesses, including Flipkart Minutes, Health, Fintech, and Grocery.

Previously, he worked at Odigma, an Infibeam company.