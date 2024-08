New Delhi: Flipkart has launched its quick commerce service, "Flipkart Minutes," in parts of Bengaluru, including HSR Layout and Bellandur.

Available on the main app, it delivers groceries, electronics, smartphones, and more within 8-16 minutes, similar to services like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart.

The service offers free delivery on orders over Rs 99 and charges a platform fee of Rs 5 per order.

Unique to Flipkart Minutes, users can cancel or refuse orders if not satisfied.