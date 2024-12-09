Flipkart eyes IPO in 12-15 months, plans domicile shift to India

New Delhi: Flipkart is setting its sights on an Initial Public Offering (IPO) within the next 12 to 15 months, with a target listing date by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

According to the news reports, the company, valued at $36 billion, has also secured internal approvals to shift its domicile from Singapore back to India.

By relocating its base, Flipkart aims to align more closely with Indian regulatory frameworks and potentially benefit from a more favourable market valuation in its home country.

The shift is expected to streamline the IPO process and could result in substantial tax gains for the Indian government.

Flipkart's decision comes amidst a vibrant Indian IPO market, with several companies gearing up for public offerings in the coming months. The e-commerce platform, owned by Walmart, has been intensifying its efforts to achieve profitability, a key factor in its IPO strategy.

The company's move is also influenced by the success of recent consumer company IPOs (Nykaa, Swiggy, Zomato) on Indian stock exchanges, demonstrating a strong investor appetite for large-scale consumer businesses.

Flipkart has been exploring the possibility of an IPO since late 2021, but the plans were put on hold due to unfavourable market conditions during 2022–23.