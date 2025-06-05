Flipkart exits Aditya Birla Fashion by selling 6% stake for Rs 588 crore

New Delhi: Flipkart exited Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail by selling its entire 6% stake in the fashion retailer for Rs 588 crore through an open market transaction.

Bengaluru-based Flipkart, through its arm Flipkart Investments sold 7,31,70,731 shares, amounting to a 6% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), as per the bulk deal data available on the NSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 80.32 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 587.71 crore.

Details of the buyers of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's shares could not be identified on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

US-based retail giant Walmart is the parent entity of Flipkart.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail slumped 10.37% to close at Rs 77.08 apiece on the NSE.

In October 2020, ABFRL announced a fundraising of Rs 1,500 crore from the Flipkart Group.

Last month, ABFRL said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 23.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, from a net loss of Rs 266.36 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,719.48 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,575.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Flipkart's exit marks a complete divestment of its holdings in ABFRL, which houses brands such as Pantaloons, Van Heusen, and Louis Philippe.