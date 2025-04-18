Flipkart ends WFH policy, mandates 5-day office return for all employees

New Delhi: Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has officially terminated its work-from-home (WFH) policy, requiring all employees to return to the office five days a week, according to multiple reports.
The decision, announced on April 17, 2025, ends a flexible remote work arrangement that began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
In a statement, the company emphasised that the return-to-office mandate aims to “foster a strong sense of community for new hires and existing employees” and ensure a “shared focus on our common goals.”
The transition will be phased over the coming months, with some exceptions based on job roles. Employees will also be allowed a limited number of WFH days annually, depending on the nature of their work.
Flipkart had initially required senior executives, such as vice presidents and above, to return to the office more frequently last year before extending the mandate to all employees across functions and roles.
Flipkart’s decision mirrors actions by competitors. Amazon mandated a five-day office return for its Bengaluru workforce starting January 2025, while Meesho has required full-time office attendance for over a year. Quick-commerce firms Blinkit and Zepto have also adopted in-office models, with Swiggy being the only major player maintaining a hybrid model, requiring most employees to work three days in the office.
The company has not detailed additional support measures for the transition, but is expected to leverage its existing office infrastructure in Bengaluru and other cities to accommodate the workforce of approximately 22,000 employees.