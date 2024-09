Delhi: Flipkart has launched its quick commerce service, Flipkart Minutes, in Gurugram and parts of the NCR, following its earlier rollout in Bengaluru.

While no official statement has been made, reports state that the service is live in areas like Unitech Cyber Park and Golf Course Road, with some availability in Mumbai.

Users can order groceries, electronics, and more with delivery times of 8-16 minutes, competing with Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Amazon Fresh.