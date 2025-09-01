Flipkart buys majority stake in Pinkvilla

New Delhi: Flipkart has acquired a majority stake in Pinkvilla India, a digital infotainment platform.

This acquisition is part of Flipkart’s broader strategy to expand its content footprint and enhance engagement with Gen Z and millennial audiences.

In a statement, Flipkart wrote, “Movies and celebrities play a significant role in shaping trends and influencing consumption habits, and with a majority of Gen Z users consuming content on these themes, the acquisition of a leading infotainment platform is a natural fit as Flipkart enhances its appeal to this audience.”

This acquisition will help Flipkart gain trend insights and create content for commerce opportunities. The deal has been finalised and is subject to customary closing conditions. The companies expect to close the transaction shortly.

Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice-President, Corporate, Flipkart, commented, “Our acquisition of a majority stake in Pinkvilla is a critical step in our mission to deepen our engagement with Gen Z. Pinkvilla's robust content IPs and strong connection with its loyal audience base are assets that will accelerate our efforts to leverage content as a key driver of growth.”

Nandini Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Pinkvilla, said, “The investment by Flipkart is a testament to the strong platform and content we have built. We are confident that with Flipkart's support, we will be able to scale our operations and continue to deliver high-quality content that resonates with our millions of users, further strengthening our position as a leader in infotainment.”