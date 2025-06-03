Fixderma appoints Aakriti Jain as Head of PR and Marketing Communications

New Delhi: Fixderma, a dermatologist-prescribed skincare brand, has appointed Aakriti Jain as its new Head of PR and Marketing Communications. In her new role, she will work closely with the company’s CEO and co-founder, Shaily Mehrotra, to support the next phase of its business growth.

Jain brings over 13 years of experience in brand storytelling and public relations, having previously worked with leading PR agencies in India. Her background includes managing communication strategies for clients across sectors including FMCG, technology, luxury retail, lifestyle, real estate, and corporate communications.

At Fixderma India, Jain will oversee the brand’s communications and marketing strategy. Her responsibilities include developing integrated campaigns, enhancing consumer engagement, managing brand visibility, and coordinating online and offline activations. She will also collaborate with internal teams and external partners to ensure brand alignment and consistency.

“We are excited to welcome Aakriti to the Fixderma family. Her depth of experience and nuanced understanding of brand-building across categories makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to her driving Fixderma’s next phase of growth with strategic clarity and creative excellence,” said Shaily Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, Fixderma.

Commenting on her appointment, Jain said, “Fixderma’s commitment to science-backed skincare and its evolving consumer-centric vision deeply resonate with me. I’m thrilled to join a purpose-driven brand and look forward to crafting stories and strategies that continue to build trust, authenticity, and aspiration across markets.”