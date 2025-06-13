Fix My Curls unveils refreshed identity

New Delhi: Fix My Curls, a textured haircare brand founded in 2019, has announced a rebrand aimed at aligning its visual identity and customer experience with the evolving expectations of its user base. The brand has introduced new packaging, digital touchpoints, and branding elements as part of the overhaul.

The rebrand includes a revised logo inspired by the natural S-shape of curls, updated brand colours, and a revamped website designed to offer a more intuitive experience based on hair types and concerns. The updates are informed by consumer insights and feedback gathered from the market.

"Fix My Curls has always been about championing its community, and when we realised our community wanted more for us, we took our time and delivered. Our rebrand is simply a makeover, giving our mission to give curly the zest it needed to move full speed ahead as a category! Our new logo is more refined and classic, yet still represents the natural S shape that curls take on, no matter how you try to change them." said Anshita Mehrotra, Founder of Fix My Curls.

According to Mehrotra, the company’s earlier visual identity did not reflect the customer experience it sought to deliver. “Over the past six years, we’ve focused relentlessly on product performance, however our visual identity just did not match up to the magic of the experience we were delivering so consistently,” she said.

The rebrand also aims to support Fix My Curls' broader goals of increasing visibility for textured hair, expanding consumer education, and enhancing offline and online access to its products. Through initiatives such as its Curl Convention and expanded retail presence, the company intends to engage more deeply with its consumer base.

The updated website includes features such as product comparison tools, curl-type quizzes, blog content, and user stories, with a focus on providing a personalised and informative experience.

Fix My Curls reports that it has sold more than 200,000 units in FY24, with revenue rising from Rs 1.2 crore in its first year to Rs 25 crore.