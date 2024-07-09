Fitpass appoints Abhinay Singh as VP, Marketing

Delhi: Fitpass has made changes to leadership roles.

Leading the charge is Abhinay Singh, Fitpass’ newly appointed Vice-President of Growth. With ten years of leadership experience, Singh previously led Marketing and Growth at Redcliffe Labs and Thyrocare Technologies.

Joining him are Neeraj Kumar, AVP of Digital Marketing, and Shaleen D'souza, AVP of Brand and Communication. Kumar brings over thirteen years of experience in digital strategy and marketing, having held roles at Redcliffe Diagnostic and Healthians.

On the other hand, D'souza, with over ten years of experience, has worked with branding agencies such as Vector Brand Solutions (Quotient Group) and Mirum (WPP Group).

She has managed full funnel marketing for brands like TVS Eurogrip, Flipkart Seller Hub, Raymond, Shoppers Stop, Tata Housing, and more.

Upon accepting his new role, Singh shared, "I am looking forward to starting this journey with Fitpass, focusing on our shared mission to make fitness accessible and enjoyable for every Indian. Working with Akshay and Arushi is indeed a great opportunity because I truly believe in the brand they have built and in Fitpass’ potential to transform the fitness and wellness landscape in our country. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, I'm committed to improving our services and expanding our reach so that fitness is within everyone's grasp. My goal is to triple the company's growth by expanding our presence in the D2C segment and increasing our brand's visibility to further boost market discoverability. With our new core team members, Neeraj Kumar and Shaleen D'souza, I'm confident we can achieve our goals quickly and effectively.”

Akshay Verma, Co-founder of Fitpass, highlighted the importance of the new appointments, stating, "We are experiencing rapid growth at Fitpass. With such renowned industry experts joining the Fitpass family, we have a remarkable opportunity to strengthen our market leadership. Fitpass is on track to serve over 50 million consumers in the next five years, aiming to fortify our Fitsters community and substantially expand our reach. Our newly appointed growth and marketing team understands the significance of this milestone and shares a deep synergy with Fitpass’ mission to make fitness accessible to everyone across the nation.”

He further added, “I am confident that Abhinay’s expertise in strategic planning, process optimisation, and growth hacking will help us achieve our goal of reshaping the fitness landscape in India and creating the most productive workforce of tomorrow. Under his guidance, our internal teams, both existing and new, will play a crucial role in helping millions of fitsters overcome inactivity while propelling Fitpass towards significant growth."